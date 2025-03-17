Left Menu

Delhi Tax Revenues Fall Short of Projections

The Delhi government's revenue, particularly from motor vehicle taxes and excise, is projected to fall short of budget estimates. While GST and VAT collections remain strong, other tax revenues lag. The budget for 2024-25 estimated tax revenue at Rs 58,750 crore, with recent collections showcasing a shortfall.

Revenue collection by the Delhi government is falling short of budget estimates, except for GST and VAT, according to officials.

Data indicates that as of February 2025, GST and VAT collections reached Rs 40,009 crore. However, taxes from motor vehicles and excise revenue were Rs 2,810 crore and Rs 5,516 crore respectively.

Despite a 2024-25 budget projection of Rs 58,750 crore in total taxes, collections from vehicle and excise taxes lag significantly, coming in at 22% and 14% below expectations, respectively.

