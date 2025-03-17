India's Crackdown: Updated List of Banned Terrorist Groups Unveiled

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has published an updated roster identifying 67 organizations that have been branded as terrorist groups or unlawful associations as per the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The list, comprehensive in its scope, aims to safeguard India's national security by addressing threats posed by these entities.

Of the 67 entities, 45 have been designated as terrorist organizations under Section 35 of the UAPA, and feature prominently in the First Schedule of the Act. The remaining 22 organizations are categorized as unlawful associations under Section 3(1) of the UAPA. The entities on this list have been associated with militancy, separatism, and acts of violence across the nation.

The banned organizations include Babbar Khalsa International, Khalistan Commando Force, Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, the United Liberation Front of Assam, and many others involved in terrorist activities. Additionally, various factions allied under the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League have also been proscribed. The announcements underscore the government's effort to tackle evolving threats from insurgent and extremist factions operating both within and beyond India's borders.

