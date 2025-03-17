India's Crackdown: Updated List of Banned Terrorist Groups Unveiled
The Ministry of Home Affairs in India has released an updated list of 67 terrorist organizations and unlawful associations outlawed under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. This list names 45 terrorist groups and 22 unlawful associations, highlighting India’s ongoing efforts to combat terrorism and extremist activities threatening national security.
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has published an updated roster identifying 67 organizations that have been branded as terrorist groups or unlawful associations as per the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The list, comprehensive in its scope, aims to safeguard India's national security by addressing threats posed by these entities.
Of the 67 entities, 45 have been designated as terrorist organizations under Section 35 of the UAPA, and feature prominently in the First Schedule of the Act. The remaining 22 organizations are categorized as unlawful associations under Section 3(1) of the UAPA. The entities on this list have been associated with militancy, separatism, and acts of violence across the nation.
The banned organizations include Babbar Khalsa International, Khalistan Commando Force, Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, the United Liberation Front of Assam, and many others involved in terrorist activities. Additionally, various factions allied under the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League have also been proscribed. The announcements underscore the government's effort to tackle evolving threats from insurgent and extremist factions operating both within and beyond India's borders.
