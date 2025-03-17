Left Menu

Global Markets Brace for Economic Shifts Amid Rising Oil and Fiscal Changes

Oil prices reached a two-week high as U.S. futures dipped and Asian stocks rallied. Central bank policy meetings and geopolitical tensions contributed to uncertainty. Europe is hopeful for fiscal changes, while China's consumption measures aim to boost its economy. Meanwhile, U.S. markets face recession fears.

Updated: 17-03-2025 12:28 IST
Oil prices soared to a two-week high on Monday, contrasting with the mixed performance of global stock markets. While U.S. stock futures slid, Asian markets showed gains as investors navigated the complex economic landscape shaped by central bank policies and geopolitical tensions.

Amid expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will maintain current interest rates after their meeting this week, oil prices surged due to fears of supply disruptions. Meanwhile, President Trump's upcoming conversation with Russia's President Putin might influence the ongoing situation in Ukraine, impacting energy markets.

In Europe, stock futures pointed to a positive start, buoyed by Germany's fiscal initiatives aimed at revitalizing infrastructure. In Asia, despite mixed economic data, China's measures to boost domestic consumption appeared promising. Elsewhere, anxiety over a potential U.S. recession persisted, further influencing global markets.

