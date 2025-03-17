Left Menu

Regulatory Roadblocks Halt Carlyle's Acquisition Ambitions

Energean announced that Carlyle's proposed acquisition of certain assets has hit a snag due to pending regulatory approvals in Italy and Egypt. The deal may be terminated unless these conditions are met or an extension is granted.

Updated: 17-03-2025 12:53 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 12:53 IST
Energean has reported that Carlyle's acquisition plans are currently stalled.

The delay is attributed to pending regulatory approvals required in Italy and Egypt.

If the conditions remain unmet, the agreement could potentially be nullified unless an extension is given.

(With inputs from agencies.)

