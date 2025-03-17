Regulatory Roadblocks Halt Carlyle's Acquisition Ambitions
Energean announced that Carlyle's proposed acquisition of certain assets has hit a snag due to pending regulatory approvals in Italy and Egypt. The deal may be terminated unless these conditions are met or an extension is granted.
