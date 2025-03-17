Xpeng Inc: Expanding Horizons with Local Production in Indonesia

Xpeng Inc, a prominent player in the electric vehicle industry, revealed its strategy to broaden its manufacturing base by initiating local production in Indonesia. This move involves the G6 and X9 models, with production slated to commence in the second half of 2025.

The decision signifies Xpeng Inc's commitment to strengthening its presence in Southeast Asia, a region witnessing rapid adoption of electric vehicles due to favorable government policies and growing environmental awareness.

By establishing a local manufacturing unit, Xpeng aims to reduce production costs, improve supply chain efficiency, and cater to the increasing demand for electric mobility in Indonesia and its neighboring countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)