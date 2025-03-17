Xpeng Inc: Expanding Horizons with Local Production in Indonesia
Xpeng Inc, a leading electric vehicle manufacturer, announced plans to start local production of its G6 and X9 car models in Indonesia by the second half of 2025, marking a significant expansion of its production capabilities and footprint in the Southeast Asian market.
Xpeng Inc, a prominent player in the electric vehicle industry, revealed its strategy to broaden its manufacturing base by initiating local production in Indonesia. This move involves the G6 and X9 models, with production slated to commence in the second half of 2025.
The decision signifies Xpeng Inc's commitment to strengthening its presence in Southeast Asia, a region witnessing rapid adoption of electric vehicles due to favorable government policies and growing environmental awareness.
By establishing a local manufacturing unit, Xpeng aims to reduce production costs, improve supply chain efficiency, and cater to the increasing demand for electric mobility in Indonesia and its neighboring countries.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tariff Tensions: China's Manufacturing Surge Amidst US Trade Spat
Tariffs and Uncertainty Weigh on U.S. Manufacturing Outlook
TSMC's $100 Billion U.S. Expansion: A New Era in Semiconductor Manufacturing
Tariff Turmoil: U.S. Manufacturing Faces Uncertain Future
Pfizer's Strategic Manufacturing Shift Amidst Tariff Threats