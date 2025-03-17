Left Menu

Xpeng Inc: Expanding Horizons with Local Production in Indonesia

Xpeng Inc, a leading electric vehicle manufacturer, announced plans to start local production of its G6 and X9 car models in Indonesia by the second half of 2025, marking a significant expansion of its production capabilities and footprint in the Southeast Asian market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-03-2025 15:17 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 15:17 IST
Xpeng Inc: Expanding Horizons with Local Production in Indonesia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Xpeng Inc, a prominent player in the electric vehicle industry, revealed its strategy to broaden its manufacturing base by initiating local production in Indonesia. This move involves the G6 and X9 models, with production slated to commence in the second half of 2025.

The decision signifies Xpeng Inc's commitment to strengthening its presence in Southeast Asia, a region witnessing rapid adoption of electric vehicles due to favorable government policies and growing environmental awareness.

By establishing a local manufacturing unit, Xpeng aims to reduce production costs, improve supply chain efficiency, and cater to the increasing demand for electric mobility in Indonesia and its neighboring countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025