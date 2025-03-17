Grieving Father Alleges Evidence Tampering in RG Kar Case

The father of the victim in the RG Kar rape and murder case has raised serious concerns regarding the investigation, accusing several individuals of involvement in both the crime and the manipulation of evidence. He revealed that his family has filed a petition in the High Court, outlining 54 questions to seek justice for his daughter.

Accusing the Chief Minister of West Bengal of leading the evidence tampering efforts, the father lamented the lack of progress despite new investigative measures, such as the police employing dog squads. "We trust the courts to procure the answers needed to bring justice. Numerous individuals are implicated in my daughter's tragic fate, and many are entangled in the tampering of evidence," he asserted.

Advocate Karuna Nundy, representing the victim's interests, highlighted the urgency of the matter as critical developments approach in the case. She emphasized the importance of ongoing legal supervision by the Calcutta High Court and collaborative efforts with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to ensure a comprehensive chargesheet. The Supreme Court has permitted the victim's parents to advance with their petition at the Calcutta High Court for continued judicial oversight.

