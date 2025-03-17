Left Menu

Grieving Father Alleges Evidence Tampering in RG Kar Case

The RG Kar rape and murder case victim's father has voiced concerns about the investigation, accusing multiple people of involvement in the crime and evidence tampering. The family's High Court petition names West Bengal's Chief Minister in the tampering claims, while legal actions continue in hopes of justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-03-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 17:54 IST
Grieving Father Alleges Evidence Tampering in RG Kar Case
RG Kar rape and murder victim's father (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The father of the victim in the RG Kar rape and murder case has raised serious concerns regarding the investigation, accusing several individuals of involvement in both the crime and the manipulation of evidence. He revealed that his family has filed a petition in the High Court, outlining 54 questions to seek justice for his daughter.

Accusing the Chief Minister of West Bengal of leading the evidence tampering efforts, the father lamented the lack of progress despite new investigative measures, such as the police employing dog squads. "We trust the courts to procure the answers needed to bring justice. Numerous individuals are implicated in my daughter's tragic fate, and many are entangled in the tampering of evidence," he asserted.

Advocate Karuna Nundy, representing the victim's interests, highlighted the urgency of the matter as critical developments approach in the case. She emphasized the importance of ongoing legal supervision by the Calcutta High Court and collaborative efforts with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to ensure a comprehensive chargesheet. The Supreme Court has permitted the victim's parents to advance with their petition at the Calcutta High Court for continued judicial oversight.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025