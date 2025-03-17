Left Menu

Bill Gates and India's Collaborative Breakthrough in Agriculture

Bill Gates met with India's Union Agriculture Minister to discuss ongoing and future projects between the Gates Foundation and Indian institutions like ICAR. They aim to advance climate-resistant, bio-fortified varieties and explore collaborations in digital agriculture, biotechnology, and climate-friendly techniques to ensure food security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 18:30 IST
Bill Gates and India's Collaborative Breakthrough in Agriculture
Bill Gates
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, Bill Gates, the co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, held a meeting with Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to deliberate on key issues surrounding agriculture and rural development.

During the meeting, they emphasized collaborative projects between the Gates Foundation and the Government of India, particularly focusing on technological advancements in agriculture. Chouhan highlighted India's initiatives in developing climate-resistant and bio-fortified crop varieties.

Bill Gates praised India's agricultural research endeavors and emphasized their global benefits. Future collaborations may delve deeper into digital agriculture, artificial intelligence, biotechnology, and climate-friendly agricultural techniques, aiming to solidify partnerships and advance global food security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025