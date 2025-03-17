Bill Gates and India's Collaborative Breakthrough in Agriculture
Bill Gates met with India's Union Agriculture Minister to discuss ongoing and future projects between the Gates Foundation and Indian institutions like ICAR. They aim to advance climate-resistant, bio-fortified varieties and explore collaborations in digital agriculture, biotechnology, and climate-friendly techniques to ensure food security.
- Country:
- India
On Monday, Bill Gates, the co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, held a meeting with Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to deliberate on key issues surrounding agriculture and rural development.
During the meeting, they emphasized collaborative projects between the Gates Foundation and the Government of India, particularly focusing on technological advancements in agriculture. Chouhan highlighted India's initiatives in developing climate-resistant and bio-fortified crop varieties.
Bill Gates praised India's agricultural research endeavors and emphasized their global benefits. Future collaborations may delve deeper into digital agriculture, artificial intelligence, biotechnology, and climate-friendly agricultural techniques, aiming to solidify partnerships and advance global food security.
(With inputs from agencies.)
