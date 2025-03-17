Sabotage Suspected: Oslo Transformer Oil Spill Under Investigation

Norwegian authorities have launched an investigation following a significant oil spill at a decommissioned electricity transformer station near Oslo. Discovered on Sunday, the spill prompted immediate suspicions of sabotage from Statnett, the national power grid operator, after 50 to 60 tonnes of oil leaked.

The police are actively investigating a break-in at the facility. However, they have yet to uncover concrete evidence linking the oil spill to a deliberate act of sabotage. 'We are in the early phases of the investigation,' a police statement noted, emphasizing the ongoing efforts to gather crucial information.

This incident raises concerns about the security of vital infrastructure in Norway and the potential environmental impacts. Investigators are diligently working to piece together the events leading to the spill, amid growing suspicions and environmental apprehensions.

