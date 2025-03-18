Nagpur Tension: Over 50 Arrested Amid Curfew Following Violent Clashes

Nagpur Police announced on Tuesday the arrest of over 50 people connected to the violent outbreak in Nagpur, which occurred on the night of March 17. Efforts are ongoing to identify more suspects using CCTV footage and social media posts. Police Commissioner Ravinder Kumar Singal assured that the situation is now calm and under control.

"We have implemented a curfew covering 11 police stations," Commissioner Singal stated in an interview with ANI. "We are actively identifying others involved in acts of violence and property damage, as seen in both CCTV images and social media content." The police presence, he added, averted any civilian injuries despite 33 officers being hurt.

Following a visit to the affected Hansapuri area, BJP MLA Pravin Datke criticized the police for allegedly not supporting Hindu residents during the violence, which he claims was "pre-planned." Datke alleged that many in the mob were outsiders. A curfew remains enforced under Section 163 of the Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, covering several police jurisdiction areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)