Nagpur Tension: Over 50 Arrested Amid Curfew Following Violent Clashes
Nagpur police have detained more than 50 individuals linked to violent acts in the city on March 17. Authorities are using CCTV and social media to identify others involved. Though peace has returned, a curfew remains in place in multiple areas. Allegations of police inadequacy have been refuted.
- Country:
- India
Nagpur Police announced on Tuesday the arrest of over 50 people connected to the violent outbreak in Nagpur, which occurred on the night of March 17. Efforts are ongoing to identify more suspects using CCTV footage and social media posts. Police Commissioner Ravinder Kumar Singal assured that the situation is now calm and under control.
"We have implemented a curfew covering 11 police stations," Commissioner Singal stated in an interview with ANI. "We are actively identifying others involved in acts of violence and property damage, as seen in both CCTV images and social media content." The police presence, he added, averted any civilian injuries despite 33 officers being hurt.
Following a visit to the affected Hansapuri area, BJP MLA Pravin Datke criticized the police for allegedly not supporting Hindu residents during the violence, which he claims was "pre-planned." Datke alleged that many in the mob were outsiders. A curfew remains enforced under Section 163 of the Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, covering several police jurisdiction areas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Karla Sofia Gascon Attends Oscars Amidst Social Media Controversy
SC to Centre: Formulate guidelines on regulating social media content, take suggestions from all stakeholders.
Supreme Court to Review Rules on Blocking Social Media Accounts Without Notice
Supreme Court Seeks Centre's Response on Social Media Blocking Without Notice
Empowering Women: Modi's Social Media Initiative for International Women's Day