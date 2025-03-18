Left Menu

Anganwadi and ASHA Workers Demand Fair Wages and Benefits Amidst Protests

Anganwadi and ASHA workers have initiated indefinite protests outside the Secretariat, demanding fair wages and retirement benefits. Despite some government actions, the workers continue their agitation, contesting wage disbursement issues and spending out of pocket. The Union government and Kerala state dispute over NHM fund distribution persists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 18-03-2025 11:57 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 11:57 IST
Anganwadi and ASHA Workers Demand Fair Wages and Benefits Amidst Protests
  • Country:
  • India

Anganwadi and ASHA workers are staging indefinite protests outside the Secretariat, demanding an increase in their minimum wages and post-retirement benefits.

ASHA workers have been protesting for over 36 days, raising similar demands, and have vowed not to end their agitation until their needs are met.

The central and state governments are at odds over the distribution of National Health Mission funds, further complicating the resolution of these workers' grievances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

