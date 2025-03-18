Anganwadi and ASHA Workers Demand Fair Wages and Benefits Amidst Protests

Anganwadi and ASHA workers are staging indefinite protests outside the Secretariat, demanding an increase in their minimum wages and post-retirement benefits.

ASHA workers have been protesting for over 36 days, raising similar demands, and have vowed not to end their agitation until their needs are met.

The central and state governments are at odds over the distribution of National Health Mission funds, further complicating the resolution of these workers' grievances.

(With inputs from agencies.)