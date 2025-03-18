Anganwadi and ASHA Workers Demand Fair Wages and Benefits Amidst Protests
Anganwadi and ASHA workers have initiated indefinite protests outside the Secretariat, demanding fair wages and retirement benefits. Despite some government actions, the workers continue their agitation, contesting wage disbursement issues and spending out of pocket. The Union government and Kerala state dispute over NHM fund distribution persists.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 18-03-2025 11:57 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 11:57 IST
- Country:
- India
Anganwadi and ASHA workers are staging indefinite protests outside the Secretariat, demanding an increase in their minimum wages and post-retirement benefits.
ASHA workers have been protesting for over 36 days, raising similar demands, and have vowed not to end their agitation until their needs are met.
The central and state governments are at odds over the distribution of National Health Mission funds, further complicating the resolution of these workers' grievances.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Anganwadi
- ASHA
- protests
- wages
- benefits
- Secretariat
- Kerala
- NHM
- retirement
- government
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kerala's Proposed Brewery: A Debate on Water Utilization and Economic Gains
Kerala's Crackdown on Ragging: Dismissals at Nursing College
Kerala Assembly to Tackle Rising Violence Amidst Tragic Student Death
Kerala High Court Rejects CBI Probe in Former Kannur ADM's Death Case
Kerala Man Dies in Jordan: Family Seeks Help for Repatriation