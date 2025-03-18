Left Menu

Delhi to Ink Crucial Health Infrastructure Pact with Central Government

The Delhi government is set to sign a Memorandum of Understanding with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, aligning with the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission to bolster health systems. The initiative aims to bridge gaps in healthcare and reinforce infrastructure nation-wide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 14:44 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 14:44 IST
Delhi to Ink Crucial Health Infrastructure Pact with Central Government
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government is poised to formalize an agreement with the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare regarding the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM). This step is expected to take place on April 5, as per information from official sources.

PM-ABHIM, launched by the central government, is designed to fortify public health frameworks at all levels—primary, secondary, and tertiary. The scheme was introduced in the Budget 2021-22 as part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat Package, aimed at enhancing the national health sector's preparedness for pandemics and other crises.

The mission seeks to address gaps in health infrastructure, surveillance, and research across urban and rural areas, ensuring communities are self-reliant. In the first cabinet meeting, CM Rekha Gupta confirmed the initiative's implementation in Delhi, following BJP's pre-poll promises, against previous opposition by AAP. Gupta assured funding for top-up facilities under the program.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025