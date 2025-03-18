Delhi to Ink Crucial Health Infrastructure Pact with Central Government

The Delhi government is poised to formalize an agreement with the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare regarding the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM). This step is expected to take place on April 5, as per information from official sources.

PM-ABHIM, launched by the central government, is designed to fortify public health frameworks at all levels—primary, secondary, and tertiary. The scheme was introduced in the Budget 2021-22 as part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat Package, aimed at enhancing the national health sector's preparedness for pandemics and other crises.

The mission seeks to address gaps in health infrastructure, surveillance, and research across urban and rural areas, ensuring communities are self-reliant. In the first cabinet meeting, CM Rekha Gupta confirmed the initiative's implementation in Delhi, following BJP's pre-poll promises, against previous opposition by AAP. Gupta assured funding for top-up facilities under the program.

