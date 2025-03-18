Delhi to Ink Crucial Health Infrastructure Pact with Central Government
The Delhi government is set to sign a Memorandum of Understanding with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, aligning with the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission to bolster health systems. The initiative aims to bridge gaps in healthcare and reinforce infrastructure nation-wide.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi government is poised to formalize an agreement with the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare regarding the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM). This step is expected to take place on April 5, as per information from official sources.
PM-ABHIM, launched by the central government, is designed to fortify public health frameworks at all levels—primary, secondary, and tertiary. The scheme was introduced in the Budget 2021-22 as part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat Package, aimed at enhancing the national health sector's preparedness for pandemics and other crises.
The mission seeks to address gaps in health infrastructure, surveillance, and research across urban and rural areas, ensuring communities are self-reliant. In the first cabinet meeting, CM Rekha Gupta confirmed the initiative's implementation in Delhi, following BJP's pre-poll promises, against previous opposition by AAP. Gupta assured funding for top-up facilities under the program.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Government Takes Bold Steps to Improve Healthcare Access for All Kiwis
Jharkhand Government Unveils Ambitious Rs 1.45 Lakh Crore Budget for 2025-26
Mizoram Introduces Special Voluntary Pension Scheme for Government Employees
IRCTC and IRFC Elevated to Navratna Status by Government
Yogi Government's Grand Success at Mahakumbh 2025: Divine Gathering and Digital Innovation