Blaze Erupts at Deoghar Oil Depot: Swift Response Ensures Safety

A fire erupted at an Indian Oil depot in Deoghar, Jharkhand, with emergency services quickly responding. The fire originated in the parking area but was brought under control with no reported losses. Officials have confirmed that safety measures were executed swiftly, and all tankers have been relocated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deoghar | Updated: 18-03-2025 17:00 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 17:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A fire erupted at an Indian Oil depot in Deoghar district, Jharkhand, prompting a rapid response from emergency services, officials confirmed Tuesday.

The blaze started in the depot's parking area near Badladih village in Jasidih. Swift action was taken to control the situation, according to Deputy Commissioner Giridih Vishal Sagar, with fire engines immediately deployed to the scene.

Sub Divisional Officer Ravi Kumar reports that no lives or goods were lost, and all oil tankers have been safely relocated. The situation is now under control, ensuring no further risk to the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

