Left Menu

Market Pulse: Fed Meeting and Trade Tensions Shape Stock Movements

U.S. stock index futures dipped as investors anticipated the Federal Reserve meeting for insights on tariff impacts. The Fed is expected to maintain interest rates, despite trade-related 'stagflationary' risks. Wall Street indices, caught in correction territory, have seen rebounds amid geopolitical tensions and gold's record surge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 17:25 IST
Market Pulse: Fed Meeting and Trade Tensions Shape Stock Movements
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a prelude to the Federal Reserve's much-anticipated meeting, U.S. stock index futures experienced slight declines. Investors are keenly watching the central bank's stance on economic implications triggered by ongoing tariff disputes.

The Federal Reserve is widely expected to hold interest rates steady as its two-day meeting commences. Analysts look forward to the Fed's revised economic projections, particularly in light of 'stagflationary' pressures arising from trade policy uncertainties.

Wall Street is navigating correction territory, with a notable push from recent 'dip buying.' Meanwhile, geopolitical developments, including President Donald Trump's call with Vladimir Putin, and Nvidia's anticipated AI chip announcement are capturing market interest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025