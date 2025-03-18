Market Pulse: Fed Meeting and Trade Tensions Shape Stock Movements

In a prelude to the Federal Reserve's much-anticipated meeting, U.S. stock index futures experienced slight declines. Investors are keenly watching the central bank's stance on economic implications triggered by ongoing tariff disputes.

The Federal Reserve is widely expected to hold interest rates steady as its two-day meeting commences. Analysts look forward to the Fed's revised economic projections, particularly in light of 'stagflationary' pressures arising from trade policy uncertainties.

Wall Street is navigating correction territory, with a notable push from recent 'dip buying.' Meanwhile, geopolitical developments, including President Donald Trump's call with Vladimir Putin, and Nvidia's anticipated AI chip announcement are capturing market interest.

