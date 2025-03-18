K Kavitha Criticizes Congress Over OBC Injustice and Reservation Policies

In a sharp critique, BRS MLC K Kavitha accused the Congress party of historical injustice towards Other Backward Classes (OBCs). Addressing the Telangana Legislative Council on Tuesday, she detailed instances where Congress allegedly disregarded key OBC-related issues, delaying affirmative actions and legislative measures.

Kavitha mentioned the rejection of the Kalelkar report by Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and pointed to the Congress's 30-year hold-up in addressing OBC concerns. She further criticized the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi for not implementing the BP Mandal Commission report promptly. Kavitha noted that it was only a non-Congress government that acted on these recommendations.

The Telangana Assembly's recent passage of two bills enhancing OBC reservations to 42 percent has been deemed revolutionary by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, promoting greater inclusion in education and employment. Despite previous caste census data remaining undisclosed, the move signals a significant step towards equitable representation.

