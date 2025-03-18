Left Menu

Congress Gathers to Discuss Future: Key Meetings Ahead in Delhi and Ahmedabad

The Congress party central leadership convenes meetings of district presidents in Delhi on March 27-28 and April 3, 2023. These precede an important AICC session in Ahmedabad on April 8-9 to strategize against BJP's 'anti-people policies' and reinforce party dynamics under President Mallikarjun Kharge.

Updated: 18-03-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 21:31 IST
The Congress party's central leadership has scheduled crucial meetings of district presidents at Indira Bhawan, Delhi, on March 27-28 and April 3, as announced by Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh. These gatherings form part of a strategic move to strengthen the party's organizational core.

Discussions focus on the upcoming All India Congress Committee (AICC) session on April 8-9 in Ahmedabad, where key party figures will congregate to address pressing political challenges and outline future directives. The session includes an extended meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) on April 8, followed by the AICC delegates' assembly on April 9.

Culminating the events is a push to counter perceived 'anti-people policies,' with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi at the helm. The session aligns with resolutions from the Belagavi meeting and prepares for a 2025-2026 nationwide campaign to safeguard constitutional values.

