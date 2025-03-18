Left Menu

Blast Shuts Down Key Trans Niger Pipeline in Nigeria

The Trans Niger Pipeline, a vital conduit for Nigeria's oil exports, was shut down following a blast. Nigerian police have brought two individuals in for questioning amid ongoing investigations. The shutdown raises concerns over prolonged outages affecting Bonny Light crude exports. Renaissance Group manages the pipeline after acquiring Shell's assets.

Nigeria's Trans Niger Pipeline, a crucial channel transporting crude oil from onshore fields to the Bonny export terminal, was abruptly shut down following an explosion that led to a fire, as confirmed by local police on Tuesday.

Operated by the Renaissance Group, the pipeline boasts a capacity of approximately 450,000 barrels per day and is one of the two main routes that export Bonny Light crude oil from Nigeria, the continent's top oil producer. Police in Rivers State have begun investigations to understand the cause of the Monday night blast, bringing in two individuals for questioning to explore potential sabotage.

The shutdown of the pipeline has raised questions about how long it will remain non-functional, with worries that a lengthy closure could force operators to declare force majeure on Bonny Light exports. Such incidents of pipeline sabotage and crude theft have led major oil companies like Shell to exit onshore operations in Nigeria, focusing instead on deep-water fields. Last week, Renaissance Group completed the acquisition of Shell's onshore assets, now playing a pivotal role in managing the pipeline.

