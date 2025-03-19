Left Menu

West Bengal's Festive Economic Boost: Bonuses and Advances For Employees

The West Bengal government has decided to distribute an ad hoc bonus of Rs 6,800 to its employees with revised monthly emoluments under Rs 44,000, excluding those under productivity-linked systems. Additional financial measures include an ex gratia for pensioners and a Rs 20,000 interest-free advance for qualifying employees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 19-03-2025 11:08 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 11:08 IST
West Bengal's Festive Economic Boost: Bonuses and Advances For Employees
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The government of West Bengal has announced an ad hoc bonus of Rs 6,800 for employees with monthly emoluments below Rs 44,000, except those under a productivity-linked system. This move aims to provide financial relief to its workforce.

A finance department order revealed that employees of the Muslim community will receive the bonuses before Eid-ul-Fitr later this month. Meanwhile, other employees will get theirs between September 15 and 19.

Pensioners are also set to receive an ex gratia of Rs 3,500. Additionally, an interest-free advance of up to Rs 20,000 will be sanctioned for employees earning a monthly salary not exceeding Rs 52,000.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025