West Bengal's Festive Economic Boost: Bonuses and Advances For Employees
The West Bengal government has decided to distribute an ad hoc bonus of Rs 6,800 to its employees with revised monthly emoluments under Rs 44,000, excluding those under productivity-linked systems. Additional financial measures include an ex gratia for pensioners and a Rs 20,000 interest-free advance for qualifying employees.
The government of West Bengal has announced an ad hoc bonus of Rs 6,800 for employees with monthly emoluments below Rs 44,000, except those under a productivity-linked system. This move aims to provide financial relief to its workforce.
A finance department order revealed that employees of the Muslim community will receive the bonuses before Eid-ul-Fitr later this month. Meanwhile, other employees will get theirs between September 15 and 19.
Pensioners are also set to receive an ex gratia of Rs 3,500. Additionally, an interest-free advance of up to Rs 20,000 will be sanctioned for employees earning a monthly salary not exceeding Rs 52,000.
