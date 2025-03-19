West Bengal's Festive Economic Boost: Bonuses and Advances For Employees

The government of West Bengal has announced an ad hoc bonus of Rs 6,800 for employees with monthly emoluments below Rs 44,000, except those under a productivity-linked system. This move aims to provide financial relief to its workforce.

A finance department order revealed that employees of the Muslim community will receive the bonuses before Eid-ul-Fitr later this month. Meanwhile, other employees will get theirs between September 15 and 19.

Pensioners are also set to receive an ex gratia of Rs 3,500. Additionally, an interest-free advance of up to Rs 20,000 will be sanctioned for employees earning a monthly salary not exceeding Rs 52,000.

(With inputs from agencies.)