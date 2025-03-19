Piramal Finance Joins Punjab & Sind Bank to Bridge Rural Credit Gap
Piramal Finance and Punjab & Sind Bank have partnered in a co-lending initiative to enhance credit for middle- and low-income borrowers, focusing on rural and semi-urban areas. The collaboration aims to improve credit access for MSMEs and home loan seekers with competitive rates and customized solutions.
- Country:
- India
Piramal Capital & Housing Finance Limited has entered a strategic co-lending partnership with Punjab & Sind Bank to enhance credit access for middle- and low-income borrowers, emphasizing underserved rural and semi-urban regions. This marks Piramal Finance's fourth such collaboration with a major financial institution, following partnerships with Axis Bank, Central Bank of India, and RBL Bank.
The partnership combines Punjab & Sind Bank's robust financial network with Piramal Finance's 'High Tech + High Touch' approach to expand their reach. Piramal Finance has a significant presence across 514 branches in over 13,000 pin codes and serves 4.5 million customers in 26 states. This collaboration aims to address the diverse financing needs of underserved markets.
Jairam Sridharan, Managing Director of Piramal Finance, emphasizes the importance of partnerships in expanding formal credit access, driving economic growth, and empowering communities across India. The alliance will leverage advanced credit assessment tools to offer competitive interest rates and customized credit solutions, specifically targeting Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities to promote financial inclusion and economic development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
New Credit Assessment Model for MSMEs Launched by Nirmala Sitharaman
Syndicate Finance Pioneers a New Era of Smart Lending for Small Businesses and MSMEs
MSMEs need to be integrated into larger supply chains to drive real competitiveness, achieve 7-8% growth: NITI Aayog VC
India needs to attract MSMEs from other countries to boost competitiveness: NITI VC
MSMEs' need integration with larger supply chains for competitive edge, 7-8 pc growth: Bery