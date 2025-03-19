Rays Power Secures Rs 2,000 Crore Projects Across India
Rays Power has obtained projects worth over Rs 2,000 crore in Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh. The company is also the lowest bidder for Rs 1,600 crore EPC projects in Assam and Madhya Pradesh, awaiting confirmation. Rays Power specializes in solar and hybrid renewable energy solutions.
Rays Power, a prominent player in the renewable energy sector, announced it has secured projects valued over Rs 2,000 crore across key Indian states including Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh.
Additionally, the company emerged as the lowest bidder for engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) projects worth Rs 1,600 crore in Assam and Madhya Pradesh. The awarding of these EPC projects is pending final confirmation.
Ketan Mehta, Managing Director of Rays Power Infra, emphasized the company's leadership in solar EPC projects, reaffirming its commitment to advancing solar and hybrid renewable energy solutions in India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
