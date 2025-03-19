Left Menu

Rays Power Secures Rs 2,000 Crore Projects Across India

Rays Power has obtained projects worth over Rs 2,000 crore in Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh. The company is also the lowest bidder for Rs 1,600 crore EPC projects in Assam and Madhya Pradesh, awaiting confirmation. Rays Power specializes in solar and hybrid renewable energy solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2025 14:22 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 14:22 IST
Rays Power Secures Rs 2,000 Crore Projects Across India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Rays Power, a prominent player in the renewable energy sector, announced it has secured projects valued over Rs 2,000 crore across key Indian states including Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh.

Additionally, the company emerged as the lowest bidder for engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) projects worth Rs 1,600 crore in Assam and Madhya Pradesh. The awarding of these EPC projects is pending final confirmation.

Ketan Mehta, Managing Director of Rays Power Infra, emphasized the company's leadership in solar EPC projects, reaffirming its commitment to advancing solar and hybrid renewable energy solutions in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025