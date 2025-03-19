BJP Challenges Karnataka's Minority Quota: A Constitutional Debate

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Tejasvi Surya has voiced strong objections to minority quota provisions in Karnataka's budget, led by Chief Minister Siddharamaiah. Surya argues that the 4% reservation for Muslims in government contracts and the Rs. 1000-crore allocation for the Chief Minister's Minority Colony Development Fund are both unconstitutional and divisive measures.

Surya claims that these policies risk further societal fragmentation and accuses Congress of attempting to steer India towards increased division, similar to the country's past partition. Asserting his party's stance, he announced the BJP's intention to challenge these policies through legal action, parliamentary debate, and public mobilization.

Echoing Surya's sentiments, BJP State President BY Vijayendra condemned the Karnataka government's approval of minority quotas and accused Congress of engaging in 'Muslim appeasement politics.' Vijayendra emphasized the BJP's firm opposition, highlighting its plans to combat the policies through legal and public channels while criticizing the Congress for opposing central policies like the National Education Policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)