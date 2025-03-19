Enhanced Pensions: A Lifeline for Elderly Citizens

In a bid to address the increasing needs of elderly citizens, the Indian government has implemented measures to provide additional pensions to senior pensioners. As age advances, health-related needs increase, prompting these enhancements.

The Union Minister of State for Personnel, Jitendra Singh, announced in the Lok Sabha that the pension increments, recommended by the Sixth Central Pay Commission, begin at 20% at age 80 and go up to 100% at age 100. These adjustments are automatically managed by pension disbursing authorities, ensuring timely benefits for all qualified pensioners.

Despite recommendations from the Parliamentary Standing Committee, no further changes will be pursued at this time. Additionally, dearness relief adjustments aligned with living costs ensure further financial support for pensioners, integrating allowances parallel to dearness allowance rates provided by the central government.

(With inputs from agencies.)