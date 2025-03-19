Telangana's Ambitious Budget Unveiled: Balancing Welfare and Development

The Congress government in Telangana has unveiled a budget of nearly Rs 3.05 lakh crore for the fiscal year 2025-26, prioritizing welfare and development. A significant portion, over Rs 56,000 crore, is dedicated to implementing the party's 'six poll guarantees'. These guarantees include financial support for farmers, subsidized gas cylinders, free electricity, and more comprehensive social security measures.

The budget, presented in the state Assembly by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, projects revenue expenditure to be Rs 2.27 lakh crore with a capital expenditure of Rs 36,504 crore. The financial document also anticipates raising Rs 64,000 crore through open market loans. It sets a strategic roadmap to transform Telangana's USD 200 billion economy into a trillion-dollar state economy over the next decade.

The budget also proposes a substantial monetary allocation for various sectors, including Rs 31,605 crore for Rural Development and Rs 23,108 crore for Education. Meanwhile, the state's outstanding liabilities are projected to surpass Rs 5 lakh crore in the upcoming fiscal year. The government aims to manage its borrowing more efficiently and ensure that new borrowings are primarily used for income-generating capital investments.

(With inputs from agencies.)