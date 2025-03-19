Left Menu

Gruner Energy Ventures into Agritech with Kisani Urjaa

Gruner Renewable Energy launches Kisani Urjaa Pvt. Ltd. to enter the agritech industry with a $1 million investment. The new company aims to optimize agricultural productivity and waste management, eyeing $15 million in revenue by 2025-26, while addressing India's agricultural waste and pollution issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2025 16:26 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 16:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Gruner Renewable Energy announced its strategic foray into the agritech sector this Wednesday by launching Kisani Urjaa Pvt. Ltd. with an initial investment of USD 1 million. The company is set to address agricultural waste and boost productivity through this new venture.

The new entity, Kisani Urjaa, plans to integrate cutting-edge technology and data-driven solutions to enhance agricultural productivity, manage waste more efficiently, and facilitate farmer access to crucial farming services. By 2025-26, the company aims to generate USD 15 million in revenue.

With India's staggering 620 million metric tonnes of waste largely left untapped, the issue of improper disposal is prevalent. Kisani Urjaa's approach seeks to tackle these environmental concerns and propel sustainability by providing innovative waste management solutions, empowering farmers across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

