India Boosts Milk Production with Rs 6,190 Crore Investment in Dairy Schemes

New Delhi: In a landmark decision, the Indian government has bolstered its commitment to advancing dairy production by allocating Rs 6,190 crore towards two pivotal schemes, the Rashtriya Gokul Mission (RGM) and the National Program for Dairy Development (NPDD).

Announced on Wednesday, this substantial investment aims to enhance milk production and raise farmers' incomes across the nation. Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw confirmed that the Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sanctioned the revised outlay with a vision for sustainable growth in the livestock sector.

The upgraded RGM and NPDD schemes will focus on modernizing dairy infrastructure, ensuring that the sector remains productive and continues to meet increasing demand. Over the past decade, milk production has surged by 63.55%, with per capita availability climbing from 307 grams to 471 grams per day.

(With inputs from agencies.)