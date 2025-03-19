Left Menu

Fire Doused at Yaysk Oil Refinery as Officials Rule Out Drone Attack

A fire at the Yaysk oil refinery in Russia's Kemerovo region has been extinguished. Governor Ilya Serdyuk confirmed the incident via Telegram, ruling out a Ukrainian drone attack as the cause. The refinery, located in a Siberian coal-mining region, processed 3.331 million tonnes of crude oil in 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 18:36 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 18:36 IST
Fire Doused at Yaysk Oil Refinery as Officials Rule Out Drone Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A blaze erupted at the Yaysk oil refinery in Russia's Kemerovo region but was swiftly extinguished, according to local Governor Ilya Serdyuk. The incident was announced on Telegram.

Although the cause of the fire remains unknown, Serdyuk clarified that it wasn't due to a Ukrainian drone strike. The statement aims to dispel rising tensions linked to ongoing geopolitical issues.

Situated in Siberia's coal-mining territory, the Yaysk refinery processed 3.331 million tonnes of crude oil in 2024, making it a significant player in the region's energy industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025