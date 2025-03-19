Fire Doused at Yaysk Oil Refinery as Officials Rule Out Drone Attack
A fire at the Yaysk oil refinery in Russia's Kemerovo region has been extinguished. Governor Ilya Serdyuk confirmed the incident via Telegram, ruling out a Ukrainian drone attack as the cause. The refinery, located in a Siberian coal-mining region, processed 3.331 million tonnes of crude oil in 2024.
A blaze erupted at the Yaysk oil refinery in Russia's Kemerovo region but was swiftly extinguished, according to local Governor Ilya Serdyuk. The incident was announced on Telegram.
Although the cause of the fire remains unknown, Serdyuk clarified that it wasn't due to a Ukrainian drone strike. The statement aims to dispel rising tensions linked to ongoing geopolitical issues.
Situated in Siberia's coal-mining territory, the Yaysk refinery processed 3.331 million tonnes of crude oil in 2024, making it a significant player in the region's energy industry.
