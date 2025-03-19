A blaze erupted at the Yaysk oil refinery in Russia's Kemerovo region but was swiftly extinguished, according to local Governor Ilya Serdyuk. The incident was announced on Telegram.

Although the cause of the fire remains unknown, Serdyuk clarified that it wasn't due to a Ukrainian drone strike. The statement aims to dispel rising tensions linked to ongoing geopolitical issues.

Situated in Siberia's coal-mining territory, the Yaysk refinery processed 3.331 million tonnes of crude oil in 2024, making it a significant player in the region's energy industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)