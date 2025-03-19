Fire Erupts at Delhi Restaurant: Quick Response Saves Lives

A blaze erupted at a restaurant close to the Moolchand Flyover in Delhi on Tuesday evening, according to fire officials. The department was alerted at precisely 7:14 PM, prompting an immediate response.

Four fire tenders swiftly reached the location to tackle the flames. Early reports are reassuring as no casualties have been confirmed at this point.

The situation remains under investigation, and more details are expected to surface soon, officials informed.

(With inputs from agencies.)