Fire Erupts at Delhi Restaurant: Quick Response Saves Lives

A fire erupted at a Delhi restaurant near Moolchand Flyover on Tuesday evening. Fire officials promptly arrived after a 7:14 PM alert, deploying four fire tenders. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported at this time. Further updates are anticipated.

Updated: 19-03-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 20:42 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A blaze erupted at a restaurant close to the Moolchand Flyover in Delhi on Tuesday evening, according to fire officials. The department was alerted at precisely 7:14 PM, prompting an immediate response.

Four fire tenders swiftly reached the location to tackle the flames. Early reports are reassuring as no casualties have been confirmed at this point.

The situation remains under investigation, and more details are expected to surface soon, officials informed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

