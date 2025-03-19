Fire Erupts at Delhi Restaurant: Quick Response Saves Lives
A fire erupted at a Delhi restaurant near Moolchand Flyover on Tuesday evening. Fire officials promptly arrived after a 7:14 PM alert, deploying four fire tenders. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported at this time. Further updates are anticipated.
