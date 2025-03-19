Tata Motors to Raise Rs 2,000 Crore via Securities

Tata Motors, a prominent name in the automotive industry, has received board approval to raise up to Rs 2,000 crore. The funds will be raised through securities on a private placement basis.

The company plans to issue non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth the stated amount. Despite the announcement, Tata Motors has not disclosed the specific reasons behind the fundraising decision.

The company's shares saw a slight uptick of 0.31 percent, closing at Rs 681.90 on the Bombay Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

