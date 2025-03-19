Left Menu

Rajasthan Unveils Empowerment Initiatives for Farmers and Women

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma announced diverse schemes targeting farmers and marginalized communities on Rajasthan Day, March 30. These initiatives aim to boost the agricultural sector and enhance women's empowerment through events, financial support, and strategic programs intended to foster development and uphold the state's rich cultural heritage.

On Wednesday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma revealed ambitious plans aimed at benefiting farmers and marginalized communities, as part of a mega program coinciding with Rajasthan Day on March 30. According to a press release, the state government intends to transform Rajasthan through strategic governance and impactful schemes.

The Chief Minister emphasized the significance of empowering farmers via central and state-backed schemes. As a key feature of the Rajasthan Day celebrations, a three-day fair and exhibition focusing on farmer-producer organizations is scheduled from March 28-30. This initiative seeks to bolster market linkages, enhance brand building, and promote sales while providing a platform for these organizations to showcase their products.

Among other supportive measures, grants will be issued under various farmer welfare schemes. Furthermore, the event will include the distribution of assistive devices to disabled individuals and financial transfers to construction workers. Additional activities involve lease distribution under the ownership scheme and dairy booth allocations. Earlier this month, Sharma highlighted women's vital role in national development during an event at Jawahar Kala Kendra.

