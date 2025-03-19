Colombia's Bold Move to Avert a Power Crisis

The Colombian government is taking proactive steps to mitigate an impending power crisis. Mines and Energy Minister Edwin Palma announced plans for an electricity generation auction, aiming to counter potential power shortages in the future.

This initiative comes in response to urgent warnings from energy sector associations. They have highlighted the country's vulnerability to medium-term blackouts attributed to bureaucratic delays in environmental licensing.

Stalled authorizations for vital wind and solar energy projects exacerbate the situation, underscoring the need for immediate governmental action to ensure a stable energy supply.

