Zelenskiy-Trump Call Paves Path for Partial Ceasefire Talks in Saudi Arabia

In a significant diplomatic move, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced the possibility of a meeting in Saudi Arabia between Ukrainian and U.S. teams to discuss technicalities surrounding a partial ceasefire. This development follows a 'very substantive' conversation between Zelenskiy and U.S. President Donald Trump.

Zelenskiy communicated Ukraine's readiness to cease attacks on Russian infrastructure and committed to an unconditional ceasefire on the frontline, as suggested by the U.S. team. The call also covered the potential strengthening of Ukraine's air defenses, currently highly dependent on allied support.

The discussion touched upon various critical issues, including the situation in the Kursk region, the release of POWs, and the return of Ukrainian children displaced by Russian forces. Despite progress, Ukrainian officials reported fresh Russian strikes on railway infrastructure contradicting Moscow's claim of halting energy strikes.

(With inputs from agencies.)