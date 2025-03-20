Left Menu

Political Tensions Escalate as ED Questions Lalu Yadav in Land-for-Job Scam

Supporters rally around RJD leader Lalu Yadav as Enforcement Directorate probes land-for-job scam. Amid posters outside his residence, family members face scrutiny. Tejashwi Yadav accuses BJP of political vendetta, sparking further political debate. Union Minister Giriraj Singh asserts Bihar's preference for Nitish Kumar as a non-corrupt leader.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 10:26 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 10:26 IST
Posters in support of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Posters in support of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Yadav decorated the vicinity outside his residence in Patna as the Enforcement Directorate intensified its probe into the alleged land-for-job scam. Reassuring messages on the posters, such as "Na jhuka hun, na jhukunga, Tiger abhi zinda hai," fortified public backing for the embattled leader.

This development follows the former Bihar Chief Minister's appearance before the ED concerning accusations of leveraging influence in exchange for railway job appointments. The inquiry into this controversial matter involves Yadav, his family, and their purported abuse of power. Notably, RJD figures Rabri Devi and Tej Pratap Yadav also attended questioning sessions on Tuesday.

Amidst these events, RJD icon Tejashwi Yadav fiercely criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party, alleging a politically motivated vendetta aimed at undermining their party. He argued that these tactics would ultimately bolster their resolve and propel them to leadership in Bihar. Concurrently, Union Minister Giriraj Singh derided the notion of a 'corrupt' leadership under Lalu Yadav, advocating for Nitish Kumar as the more reliable chief ministerial choice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

