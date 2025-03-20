Left Menu

European Shares Edge Up Amid Interest Rate Surges

European shares rose slightly, driven by real estate and energy stocks, as central banks prepared interest rate decisions. Key indices reported modest gains, with the STOXX 600 continuing its positive streak. The real estate sub-index led the gains, offsetting losses in sectors impacted by economic uncertainties.

European shares experienced slight gains on Thursday, buoyed by real estate and energy stocks as investors prepared for interest rate announcements from major central banks across the continent.

As of 0815 GMT, the pan-European STOXX 600 index rose by 0.2%. The Bank of England was anticipated to maintain current interest rates, awaiting developments from U.S. trade tariffs and a forthcoming British employer tax hike.

In other central banking news, the Riksbank planned to keep rates unchanged and the Swiss National Bank was expected to decrease rates by a quarter-percentage point, while the Federal Reserve had already decided to hold steady. Among sectors, the real estate index gained the most, climbing 0.7% as euro zone bond yields fell, despite significant plummets from firms like Sodexo and Lanxess due to lower growth forecasts.

