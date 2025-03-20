Himachal Assembly Erupts Over Suspicious Death of Senior Official

A political storm erupted in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly, instigated by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Opposition's walkout after their request to discuss the death of HPPCL's General Manager, Vimal Negi, was denied. The controversy revolves around whether Negi's demise was suicide or murder, highlighted by claims from family and colleagues.

Following the walkout, Opposition Leader Jai Ram Thakur expressed dissatisfaction with the government's refusal for discussion, calling for a halt in Assembly proceedings to scrutinize Negi's death. Thakur emphasized the need for transparency, demanding a CBI investigation while pointing out that family and colleagues have raised suspicions over the circumstances.

Thakur accused government officials of attempting to pressure the grieving family to discontinue their protest. Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered, singling out one official by name and another by designation. The BJP's demand for justice aligns with family's calls for a thorough probe, adding strain to the political climate in Himachal Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)