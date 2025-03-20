Left Menu

Tata AIA Life Insurance: Leading the Charge in ULIP Fund Performance

Tata AIA Life Insurance showcases exceptional fund performance through its Unit Linked Insurance Plans (ULIPs), consistently surpassing market benchmarks and offering policyholders a blend of growth and insurance protection. With 99.93% of its funds rated 4 or 5 stars by Morningstar, Tata AIA's assets have grown significantly under strategic investment leadership.

Tata AIA Life Insurance is setting a high standard in fund performance with its Unit Linked Insurance Plans (ULIPs), consistently outperforming market benchmarks. As of February 2025, the company's funds boast impressive returns, providing policyholders with robust growth and life insurance protection.

The performance of Tata AIA's funds over the past five years highlights its prowess, with the Multi Cap Fund, Top 200 Fund, and India Consumption Fund delivering strong returns compared to the S&P BSE 200 benchmark. Notably, 99.93% of Tata AIA's assets are rated 4 or 5 stars by Morningstar, a testament to its investment strategy.

Amid market fluctuations, Tata AIA's new fund offerings continue to exhibit strong returns, underscoring the fund's resilient approach. Harshad Patil, EVP & CIO of Tata AIA, affirmed the company's commitment to delivering consistent, risk-adjusted long-term returns, driven by a research-based investment strategy. Tata AIA's assets under management have surged, fueled by stellar investment performance and robust new business premiums.

