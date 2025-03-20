UK Slaps Fine on Law Firm for Sanctions Breach

The UK government on Thursday penalized the law firm Herbert Smith Freehills CIS LLP (HSF Moscow) with a fine of 465,000 pounds. This action was taken due to the firm's violation of financial sanctions imposed on Russia over its war with Ukraine.

The Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation (OFSI) levied the fine on HSF Moscow, which was a branch of the UK-registered Herbert Smith Freehills London. The Moscow office fell under scrutiny following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, leading to the closure of its UK counterpart in 2022.

This penalty underscores the UK's continued efforts to enforce sanctions against Russia in response to its aggressive actions in Ukraine, marking a significant stance against international law violations.

