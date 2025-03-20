Left Menu

Assam Police Crackdown: Major Drug Seizures in Back-to-Back Operations

Assam police made significant strides against drug trafficking in the Sribhumi and Cachar districts, arresting four suspects and seizing a substantial quantity of drugs. Key operations led to the recovery of Yaba tablets and heroin, showcasing the state's commitment to curbing narcotics-related crimes and safeguarding its youth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 14:45 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 14:45 IST
Assam police seizes drugs (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable display of vigilance, Assam police successfully conducted two major operations, leading to the arrest of four individuals and the confiscation of a large volume of narcotics in the Sribhumi and Cachar districts. Acting on intelligence inputs, Sribhumi police intercepted a suspect on Wednesday night, retrieving 17,000 Yaba tablets.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma proudly declared on X, reiterating the state's resolve against drug trafficking. Meanwhile, in the early hours of Thursday, Cachar district police captured three individuals and seized drugs hidden in an SUV during a meticulously planned operation.

Numal Mahatta, Superintendent of Police for Cachar district, detailed the interception of the vehicle, revealing that heroin concealed inside soap cases was discovered beneath the back seat. Earlier, Assam Rifles had also recovered Yaba tablets worth Rs 2.97 crores. Continuous operations highlight ongoing efforts to combat narcotics in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

