Tata Steel Adopts Cleaner Fuel: A Step Towards a Greener Future

Tata Steel, a leading private steel manufacturer, has transitioned from using furnace oil to Piped Natural Gas (PNG) at its Ferro Alloys Plant in Jajpur district, Odisha. This move is part of a sustainability initiative aimed at reducing carbon emissions, announced the company on Thursday.

The transition follows a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) for the long-term supply of natural gas. Through this agreement, BPCL will deliver the requisite supply of natural gas to the plant, considerably reducing its carbon footprint.

Pankaj Satija, Executive-In-charge of Tata Steel's Ferro Alloys and Minerals Division, highlighted the environmental benefits of this shift, noting that natural gas burns cleaner than furnace oil. As such, the initiative aligns with India's efforts to combat global warming and lower carbon emissions across industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)