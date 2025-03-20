Tata Steel Adopts Cleaner Fuel: A Step Towards a Greener Future
Tata Steel has initiated the use of Piped Natural Gas (PNG) at its Ferro Alloys Plant in Odisha, replacing furnace oil. This shift, backed by an MoU with BPCL, will reduce greenhouse emissions and promote a sustainable future.
- Country:
- India
Tata Steel, a leading private steel manufacturer, has transitioned from using furnace oil to Piped Natural Gas (PNG) at its Ferro Alloys Plant in Jajpur district, Odisha. This move is part of a sustainability initiative aimed at reducing carbon emissions, announced the company on Thursday.
The transition follows a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) for the long-term supply of natural gas. Through this agreement, BPCL will deliver the requisite supply of natural gas to the plant, considerably reducing its carbon footprint.
Pankaj Satija, Executive-In-charge of Tata Steel's Ferro Alloys and Minerals Division, highlighted the environmental benefits of this shift, noting that natural gas burns cleaner than furnace oil. As such, the initiative aligns with India's efforts to combat global warming and lower carbon emissions across industries.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Avalanche Strikes Sonmarg: A Reminder of Mountain Perils
CM Sukhu mourns demise of IB Negi, first DGP of Himachal
Gujarat CM inaugurates SemiConnect Conference; eight MoUs signed
Twin Suicide Bombings Shake Pakistani City: Day of Mourning Observed
Excitement Mounts for the Super Cup 2025 in Bhubaneswar