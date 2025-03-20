India Accelerates Military Hardware Acquisition with Rs 54,000 Crore Investment
India has approved the acquisition of military hardware worth over Rs 54,000 crore, including advanced aircraft and tank engines. The Defence Acquisition Council aims to streamline the procurement process as part of 2025's 'Year of Reforms.' This decision marks a major step in enhancing military efficiency.
In a move to boost its defense capabilities, India on Thursday sanctioned the procurement of military hardware worth more than Rs 54,000 crore. This includes sophisticated airborne early warning and control systems, torpedoes, and engines for T-90 tanks, according to the Ministry of Defence.
The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, also introduced guidelines to reduce timelines during the acquisition process. These changes aim to make the procurement faster, more effective, and efficient, aligning with the ministry's goal of commemorating 2025 as the 'Year of Reforms.'
Receiving the Acceptance of Necessity (AoNs), the initial approval was granted for eight capital acquisition proposals, marking a significant step forward in India's defense procurement strategy.
