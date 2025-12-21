Dachepalli Publishers Set to Launch ₹40.39 Crore IPO
Hyderabad-based Dachepalli Publishers will open a ₹40.39 crore IPO on December 22. It garnered ₹11.48 crore from anchor investors by allocating 11.25 lakh shares at ₹102 each. Proceeds will partly finance working capital and reduce debt. Synfinx Capital is the book-running lead manager.
- Country:
- India
Hyderabad's Dachepalli Publishers is making headlines with its announcement to launch a ₹40.39 crore Initial Public Offering (IPO) set to open on December 22 and close on December 24.
Ahead of the public offering, the company successfully raised ₹11.48 crore from anchor investors by allotting over 11.25 lakh equity shares at ₹102 per share. Notable investors include INTI Capital VCC, Rajasthan Global Securities, Saint Capital Fund, Unicorn Fund, and LRSD Securities.
The fresh issue will provide funds for working capital and debt reduction. The shares will be listed on the BSE SME, with Synfinx Capital Pvt Ltd acting as the sole book-running lead manager.