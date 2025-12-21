Left Menu

Dachepalli Publishers Set to Launch ₹40.39 Crore IPO

Hyderabad-based Dachepalli Publishers will open a ₹40.39 crore IPO on December 22. It garnered ₹11.48 crore from anchor investors by allocating 11.25 lakh shares at ₹102 each. Proceeds will partly finance working capital and reduce debt. Synfinx Capital is the book-running lead manager.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2025 20:23 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 20:23 IST
Dachepalli Publishers Set to Launch ₹40.39 Crore IPO
  • Country:
  • India

Hyderabad's Dachepalli Publishers is making headlines with its announcement to launch a ₹40.39 crore Initial Public Offering (IPO) set to open on December 22 and close on December 24.

Ahead of the public offering, the company successfully raised ₹11.48 crore from anchor investors by allotting over 11.25 lakh equity shares at ₹102 per share. Notable investors include INTI Capital VCC, Rajasthan Global Securities, Saint Capital Fund, Unicorn Fund, and LRSD Securities.

The fresh issue will provide funds for working capital and debt reduction. The shares will be listed on the BSE SME, with Synfinx Capital Pvt Ltd acting as the sole book-running lead manager.

TRENDING

1
Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

 Bangladesh
2
Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

 Global
3
Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

 Global
4
Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Price-Adjusted GDP Shows Asia and the Pacific at the Center of Global Economic Power

Asia’s Missing Exports: How Trade Delays and Policy Gaps Are Holding Back Growth

From Manufacturing Success to High Income: How Malaysia Must Rethink Its Growth Model

Making Nature Bankable: How China Is Unlocking Finance for Ecological Restoration

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025