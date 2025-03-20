Economic Turmoil as Rebel Conflicts Cripple Eastern Congo Breweries
Rebel conflicts in Eastern Congo have damaged Heineken's Bralima brewery, causing significant economic strain. With the brewery closed, local businesses struggle to survive, and essential services, including water utilities, face disruption. Calls for peace are urgent as looting and rising prices deepen the crisis.
Across Eastern Congo, businesses find themselves in dire straits as rebel conflicts escalate, leading to the closure of the Heineken-owned Bralima brewery. The disruption caused by the rebel takeover of Bukavu is felt acutely by local suppliers and businesses.
In Bukavu, bar owner Adolphe Amani is faced with dwindling supplies as the rebel-fueled looting and closure of Bralima brewery leaves him on the brink of financial collapse. The economic domino effect of the conflict is seen throughout the region, with price hikes and banking halts exacerbating the situation.
While peace negotiations remain at a stalemate, the conflict-ravaged area looks to neighboring country imports as a temporary solution. Nevertheless, patriotism and the hopes of a reopening keep some businesses, like Amani's, holding out. The crisis remains pervasive, with essential services like water supply at risk of shutting down due to lost revenues from the brewery.
(With inputs from agencies.)
