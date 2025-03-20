Chhattisgarh's Anti-Naxal Campaign: A Turning Tide for Security Forces

In a significant boost to the campaign against Naxalism, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Brijmohan Agarawal announced on Thursday that efforts under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership are gaining traction in Chhattisgarh. With Union Home Minister Amit Shah's oversight and guidance from Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, the initiative is reportedly steering towards success.

Agarawal revealed that since the beginning of this intensified effort, over 300 Naxal operatives have been eliminated in a span of 13 months, underscoring Naxalism as a major obstacle to state and national development. The BJP MP underscored the importance of these actions in progressing toward a Naxal-free state.

Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the state government's commitment to this cause. He stated that under Modi's leadership, a decisive move to abolish Naxalism by 2047 is in place. This includes a recent operation where 30 Naxals were neutralized. The successful encounters were highlighted as pivotal achievements for the security forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)