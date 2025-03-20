Left Menu

Chhattisgarh's Anti-Naxal Campaign: A Turning Tide for Security Forces

The BJP highlights significant progress in combating Naxalism in Chhattisgarh, crediting Prime Minister Modi's leadership. More than 300 Naxals have been neutralized in 13 months, with a recent encounter marking a major victory. The government aims to eradicate Naxalism by 2047.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 22:09 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 22:09 IST
Chhattisgarh's Anti-Naxal Campaign: A Turning Tide for Security Forces
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Brijmohan Agarawal (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant boost to the campaign against Naxalism, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Brijmohan Agarawal announced on Thursday that efforts under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership are gaining traction in Chhattisgarh. With Union Home Minister Amit Shah's oversight and guidance from Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, the initiative is reportedly steering towards success.

Agarawal revealed that since the beginning of this intensified effort, over 300 Naxal operatives have been eliminated in a span of 13 months, underscoring Naxalism as a major obstacle to state and national development. The BJP MP underscored the importance of these actions in progressing toward a Naxal-free state.

Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the state government's commitment to this cause. He stated that under Modi's leadership, a decisive move to abolish Naxalism by 2047 is in place. This includes a recent operation where 30 Naxals were neutralized. The successful encounters were highlighted as pivotal achievements for the security forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025