Left Menu

Constitutional Review: Experts Weigh In on 'One Nation, One Election' Bill

The Joint Parliamentary Committee is conducting reviews of the 129th Amendment Bill and the Union Territories Laws Amendment Bill, 2024. Esteemed experts, including former Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Attorney General R. Venkataramani, are engaging with the committee to discuss the potential constitutional impacts and modifications needed for the proposed bills.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 23:20 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 23:20 IST
Constitutional Review: Experts Weigh In on 'One Nation, One Election' Bill
Representational image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Joint Committee on the Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill, 2024, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, will convene on March 25 and April 2, 2025. On March 25, interactions are scheduled with Justice D.N. Patel, chairperson of the Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal, and Attorney General of India, R. Venkataramani.

The proceedings on April 2 will feature discussions with Justice Hemant Gupta and Justice B.S. Chauhan, focusing on the constitutional amendments and their implications. These interactions aim to address significant shifts in the Constitution and laws governing Union Territories. Concurrently, the 'One Nation, One Election' initiative is under thorough scrutiny by the JPC, chaired by BJP MP PP Chaudhary.

Recent sessions witnessed contributions from former Solicitor General Harish Salve and Justice Ajit Prakash Shah. While Salve endorsed the constitutionality of the bill, Shah suggested modifications. The JPC is consolidating views to fine-tune the bill and plans to launch a platform for stakeholder feedback, facilitating nationwide discussion on the proposed electoral synchronization.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025