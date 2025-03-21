Global Markets React to Unsteady Economic Climate and Geopolitical Tensions

Stock markets across the globe faced a tumultuous session as concerns regarding economic uncertainty and geopolitical tensions loomed large. In the United States, shares dropped sharply, led by the Dow Jones Industrial Average's decline of 81.67 points, closing at 41,882.96 amid fluctuations across major indices.

Investors were on edge following ambiguous monetary policy signals from central banks worldwide, including a rate cut from the Swiss National Bank, while Turkey enacted a sharp rate hike amid political upheaval. Concurrently, oil prices saw an uptick, propelled by U.S.-imposed Iran-related sanctions and escalating Middle Eastern tensions threatening supply stability.

The currency markets reflected investors' anxiety as the dollar strengthened, partially buoyed by the Federal Reserve's hesitation to cut interest rates. Additionally, cryptocurrencies experienced a downturn: Bitcoin dropped by 1.58%, and Ethereum by 3.12%, reflecting growing market unease.

