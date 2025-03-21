Tensions and Tariffs: Asian Stocks Dip Amid Geopolitical Worries

Asian stocks pulled back on Friday as investors grappled with mounting geopolitical tensions and impending U.S. tariffs poised to impact the global economy.

Global central banks, including the Federal Reserve, the Bank of Japan, and the Bank of England, opted to hold rates steady amid an uncertain economic climate exacerbated by U.S. trade policies.

Amid Israeli airstrikes in Gaza and tensions in Eastern Europe, markets show growing volatility as attention turns to the repercussions of tariff measures set to take effect on April 2.

(With inputs from agencies.)