Tensions and Tariffs: Asian Stocks Dip Amid Geopolitical Worries

Asian stocks fell slightly due to geopolitical concerns and U.S. trade tariffs impacting the global economy. Central banks signal caution over rate decisions, while tariffs may affect inflation and growth. Investors turn to safe-haven assets like gold, and oil prices show a weekly rise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 08:14 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 08:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Asian stocks pulled back on Friday as investors grappled with mounting geopolitical tensions and impending U.S. tariffs poised to impact the global economy.

Global central banks, including the Federal Reserve, the Bank of Japan, and the Bank of England, opted to hold rates steady amid an uncertain economic climate exacerbated by U.S. trade policies.

Amid Israeli airstrikes in Gaza and tensions in Eastern Europe, markets show growing volatility as attention turns to the repercussions of tariff measures set to take effect on April 2.

(With inputs from agencies.)

