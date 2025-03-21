Zelenskyy and Trump's Nuclear Power Plant Conundrum

In a recent discussion, US President Donald Trump proposed to Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy the transfer of ownership of Ukrainian power plants to the US as a security measure. Focused on the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, currently controlled by Russia, the suggestion has sparked debates over its feasibility and the plant's future.

Zaporizhzhia, Europe's largest nuclear facility, remains a point of contention. Despite its importance to Ukraine's energy grid, its operations have been disrupted due to Russian occupation since early 2022, with conditions deteriorating further under occupation.

Experts warn of potential radiation risks while discussing the prospect of US investment. President Zelenskyy emphasized that any real progress requires the removal of Russian forces, highlighting that occupation continues to pose a significant barrier to operational safety and eventual restoration.

(With inputs from agencies.)