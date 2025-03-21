Zelenskyy and Trump's Nuclear Power Plant Conundrum
US President Donald Trump suggested to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that the US should assume ownership of Ukraine's power plants for security. The focus was on the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant amid concerns over its future amid ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia.
- Country:
- Ukraine
In a recent discussion, US President Donald Trump proposed to Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy the transfer of ownership of Ukrainian power plants to the US as a security measure. Focused on the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, currently controlled by Russia, the suggestion has sparked debates over its feasibility and the plant's future.
Zaporizhzhia, Europe's largest nuclear facility, remains a point of contention. Despite its importance to Ukraine's energy grid, its operations have been disrupted due to Russian occupation since early 2022, with conditions deteriorating further under occupation.
Experts warn of potential radiation risks while discussing the prospect of US investment. President Zelenskyy emphasized that any real progress requires the removal of Russian forces, highlighting that occupation continues to pose a significant barrier to operational safety and eventual restoration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Zaporizhzhia
- Nuclear
- Trump
- Zelenskyy
- Ukraine
- Russia
- Power Plant
- Ownership
- Security
- Energy
ALSO READ
UPDATE 3-Russian missile attack kills two, seriously injures many in Ukraine's Kryvyi Rih
UPDATE 2-Russia scolds Macron for pushing Europe towards the abyss of world war
France steps in to provide military intelligence to Ukraine as US freezes vital information
EU leaders open emergency summit on defence and Ukraine aid as US security support wanes
Russian ballistic missile kills 4 in Zelenskyy's hometown