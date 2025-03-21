Call for Structured Debate on Judicial Accountability Sparks Rajya Sabha Discussion

In response to allegations of unexplained cash holdings by a Delhi High Court judge, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has renewed calls for judicial accountability. The demand was highlighted in the Rajya Sabha with Ramesh referencing a pending impeachment notice against an Allahabad High Court judge.

Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar confirmed receipt of a representation by 55 members. A questionable signature among the signatories poses a challenge. Dhankhar emphasized that the process would proceed swiftly upon necessary verifications, underscoring his commitment to judicial responsibility.

Initiating a dialogue with key political figures, Dhankhar stressed the necessity for a structured discussion on judicial accountability, reflecting the constitutional framework as laid down by India's founding fathers. He seeks to engage both the Leader of the Opposition and the Leader of the House in these essential talks.

(With inputs from agencies.)