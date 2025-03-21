Left Menu

Rajasthan's Robust Fencing Initiative for Farmers

Rajasthan's 2026 budget allots Rs 324 crore to support 75,000 farmers by subsidizing fencing. With a shift to reduce land requirement from 5 to 2.5 hectares, the government aims to enhance agricultural welfare. Previous allocations helped 50,000 farmers, solidifying the state's commitment to the agricultural sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 21-03-2025 18:51 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 18:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Rajasthan government is set to bolster its farming community, with a Rs 324 crore budgeted initiative aimed at assisting 75,000 farmers in fencing their lands. The Minister of State for Industry, KK Vishnoi, announced this allocation, emphasizing the government's continued commitment to farmers' welfare.

Speaking in the Assembly, Vishnoi highlighted a proposed policy change that could reduce the land requirement for collective fencing applications from 5 hectares to 2.5 hectares. This move is seen as a significant step to extend the benefits to more farmers across the state.

In the previous fiscal year, Rs 216.80 crore supported 50,000 farmers. The ongoing efforts highlight the administration's proactive approach in addressing and supporting the farming sector, despite challenges with application approvals, reflecting a keen focus on improving agricultural infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

