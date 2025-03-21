BJP Pushes for CBI Probe in Vimal Negi's Death Amid Political Uproar

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is ramping up its demand for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the mysterious death of Vimal Negi, Chief Engineer of Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (HPPCL). On Friday, a BJP-led delegation, spearheaded by the Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, met with Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, presenting a memorandum urging an impartial probe.

The opposition has accused the state government of dereliction and partiality in handling the case, asserting that Negi's family has been denied justice. BJP leaders allege that Negi faced extreme mental distress from senior officials over financial misconduct accusations within HPPCL. Despite his disappearance on March 10, police did not file a First Information Report (FIR) until mounting public pressure following the discovery of his body in Govind Sagar Lake on March 18.

The BJP claims that the state government's actions show bias, as only Director Deshraj was suspended, while Managing Director Harikesh Meena was merely dismissed. Jai Ram Thakur underscores that continuous protests were required before the FIR was lodged, casting doubt on the authorities' motives. Furthermore, questioned FIR inconsistencies suggest manipulation opportunities in the investigation. The BJP has also expressed concern over appointing a senior IAS officer for the probe due to a potential conflict of interest given that another IAS officer is implicated.

BJP's broader demands include a wider investigation into HPPCL's operations over the last two years, citing possible systemic corruption and financial irregularities contributing to Negi's untimely death. Jai Ram Thakur reiterated the BJP's resolve not to let the issue fade, promising protests and legislative action until an independent inquiry is secured.

In parallel, the party voiced alarm over escalating violence and crime within the state, warning that Negi's case exemplifies declining governance in Himachal Pradesh. As the clamors for justice intensify, the BJP's confrontation with the government is turning Vimal Negi's tragic death into a major political storm and a test case for accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)