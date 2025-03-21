Odesa Under Fire: Massive Drone Attack Highlights Fragile Peace Efforts

Russia has launched one of its largest drone assaults on the Ukrainian city of Odesa, located by the Black Sea, injuring three teenagers and igniting several fires across the region, as reported by local officials on Friday.

This aggressive action comes as peace negotiations are being sought by the United States in an effort to broker a ceasefire that would prevent further strikes on energy infrastructures from both conflicting nations. Czech President Petr Pavel, a staunch supporter of Kyiv's efforts, was in Odesa for talks just before the assault occurred, underlining the volatility of peace talks.

The attack, which utilized innovative Russian drone tactics, resulted in significant damage to city infrastructure and further complicates the landscape for negotiations. In separate developments, both Russia and Ukraine exchanged blame over attacks on a gas facility, reflecting the tense atmosphere ahead of planned discussions in Saudi Arabia.

