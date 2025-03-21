Massive Yaba Drug Bust: East Agartala and Assam Crack Down on Trafficking

In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, East Agartala Police have seized a massive haul of 1,10,000 Yaba tablets from a hotel, leading to the arrest of three individuals. The raid, executed at Woodland Park Hotel in Moth Chowmohani, resulted in key arrests linked to the smuggling ring.

Upon execution of the operation, officials discovered a significant quantity of illicit substances concealed within a large trolley bag containing 11 yellow plastic packets, each stocked with 10,000 Yaba tablets. Additional recoveries included Rs 1,600 in cash and three smartphones from the suspects.

Identified as Sahidul Hussain Talukdar, Nayan Mani Namasudra, and Biswajit Biswas, the arrested parties are now under investigation for their roles in the smuggling network. Meanwhile, India's Assam region witnessed parallel operations where police apprehended four individuals with large amounts of drugs, as confirmed by state authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)